Odisha Govt restricts babu’s frequent foreign tours

Bhubaneswar: Senior bureaucrats can’t make foreign tours more than three times with the State’s money during a financial year henceforth. The State Government has imposed a restriction in this regard.

According to the decision, senior bureaucrats can visit abroad for a maximum three times during a financial year and each visit would be less than a period of five days, barring the travel time.

All department Secretaries have been directed to ensure that concerned seniors officers do not make frequent foreign visits.

“Only officers, who are in-charge of departments, are eligible to attend events organised in foreign countries, and no other official would be allowed accompany the officer if not needed,” said an official.

Besides, no Secretary would be allowed to travel abroad during the Assembly session. In case of urgency, officers can go only after necessary permission from the Chief Minister, sources added.