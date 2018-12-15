Odisha govt puts collectors on alert amid rain forecast

Bhubaneswar: In view of rainfall forecast in Odisha for three days from Sunday, the state government on Saturday advised collectors to take steps accordingly.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi, in a letter to district collectors, advised them to sensitized farmers intensively to take necessary measures to protect their crops.

“As per the latest information received from IMD, the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred at 08.30 am today about 440 km south east of Chennai and 890 km south east of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh,” Sethi stated in the letter.

“It is very likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to cross Andhra coast between Ongole and Kakinada on 17th December afternoon,” the letter added.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a many places over districts of south Odisha and a few places on 16th at many places over the districts of Odisha on 17th and at a few places over districts of Odisha on 18th December.

Similarly, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi on Sunday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Malakangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

“Steps may please be taken as per the above revised warning. Farmers may be sensitized intensively to take necessary measures to protect their crops. Advice for fishermen to be strictly followed,” the SRC added.