Odisha govt publishes grant-in-aid gazette notice for block grant employees

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department has issued gazette notification for grant-in-aid system against block grant system to the employees of private colleges, junior colleges and high schools in the state.

The new grant-in-aid system will be effective from 1 January 2018 as per the previous decision.

It will be implemented for employees of private colleges, junior colleges, high schools posted under grant-in-aid order 2008, employees of private Upashastri and Shastri colleges posted under grant-in-aid order 2009 and employees of aided private colleges, aided junior colleges and aided high schools posted under grant-in-aid order 2009.

Those are drawing salary under block grant system by 31 December 2017 will get the new salary from 1 January 2018.

Employees under 2008 grant-in-aid order will get the new salary with 136 percent DA in two increments under Orissa Revised Scales of Pay Rules, 2008.

Employees under 2008 grant-in-aid order will get the new salary with 136 percent DA in five increments.

Upashastri and Shastri college employees will also get the new salary with same DA in two increments.