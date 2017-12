Bhubaneswar: The State government today promoted six Odisha cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) offices.

A notification has been published in this regard by the Home department.

While Yatindra Koyal and Prateek Mohanty have been promoted to Inspector General (IG) rank, Satyabrata Bhoi, the DCP of Bhubaneswar, has been promoted to Deputy Inspector General rank along with Asish Singh, Deepak Kumar and Nitinjeet Singh.