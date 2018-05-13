Headlines

Odisha Govt planning to construct 7 barrages in Mahanadi downstream

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mahanadi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to construct as many as seven barrages in the downstream of Mahanadi River, Pradip Jena, Secretary of Odisha Water Resources Department informed on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference, Jena said, “The State Government is working on a road-map and a master plan to put a check on water of Mahanadi that is getting drained into the sea by constructing barrages and anicuts”.

“Seven barrages will be constructed in Mahanadi downstream. Besides, 22 barrages will also be constructed on tributaries and distributaries of Mahanadi, he added.

Notably, the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is pending before the Mahanadi Tribunal.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Anita Das Anita Das
8.2K
Headlines

Veteran Odia film actress Anita Das no more
Kalinga studio Kalinga studio
1.1K
Editorial

‘Where were these people – Is politics necessary for everything?’
Isha Ambani Isha Ambani
590
Latest News Update

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to wed Piramal Group scion Anand in December
To Top