Odisha Govt planning to construct 7 barrages in Mahanadi downstream

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to construct as many as seven barrages in the downstream of Mahanadi River, Pradip Jena, Secretary of Odisha Water Resources Department informed on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference, Jena said, “The State Government is working on a road-map and a master plan to put a check on water of Mahanadi that is getting drained into the sea by constructing barrages and anicuts”.

“Seven barrages will be constructed in Mahanadi downstream. Besides, 22 barrages will also be constructed on tributaries and distributaries of Mahanadi, he added.

Notably, the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is pending before the Mahanadi Tribunal.