Odisha Govt planning new pattern for matric exam from 2019

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is planning to reform the Class 10 board examination pattern in the State following CBSE format.

From 2019 onwards, CBSE format will be followed for matric exams conducted by the BSE in Odisha, informed Mass Education secretary, Pradipta Mohapatra on Friday.

The Mass Education Department is planning the new pattern following a lot of complaints relating to problems in the 50-mark exam through OMR sheets.

“We have received a lot of complaints relating to problems in the 50-mark exam through OMR sheets, following which the OMR-model will be changed from the next year,” said Mohapatra.

A team headed by the board director and comprising six to seven persons has been constituted to look into the issue. The team will submit its report on the proposed change in the matric exam model within one month following which the new pattern will be introduced, he concluded.