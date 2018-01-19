Odisha Govt launches e-healthcare platform

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to provide efficient and hassle-free health services to the public, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched an online platform Odisha e-Hospital Management Information System (OeHMIS).

The pilot project of the e-platform, a joint initiative of the state government and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Noida, was launched today with aims at ensuring last mile connectivity in healthcare consultation to patients.

Under this system, patients can be registered online and can view and download their individual Electronic Health Records at their doorstep through a web portal or mobile app.

Launching the platform, Naveen said OeHMIS will be launched on a pilot basis at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and later be extended to other health institutions.

An estimated cost of Rs 1,416.82 lakh has been allocated under state budget for implementation of the project and it will be completed within two years, the Chief Minister added.

OeHMIS will provide a computerised platform for online recording of clinical parameters of patients and reporting of performance criteria of hospitals.

It will improve efficiency and reduce paperwork through automation of processes such as diagnostic reports, prescription details and advice given by different specialists.

It will promote rational prescription of medicines and will ease the process of prescription audit.