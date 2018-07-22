Odisha govt issues low to medium flood alert in Mahanadi

Bhubaneswar: Hours after denying flood-like situation in the state, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday evening issued alert for a low to medium scale flood in the Mahanadi river and its tributaries.

In a statement to the media, SRC Bishnupada Sethy said that following heavy downpour in the upper catchment and lower areas of Mahanadi, a low to medium scale flood could be possible in the river system.

In an official statement, the SRC informed that the outflow at Khairamal barrage was about 6.8 lakh cusec by 6 pm today and it is expected that 7.5 to 8.0 lakh cusec water is likely to pass at Munduli by Monday morning causing low to medium level flood in Mahanadi River system.

All the field functionaries have been directed to initiate adequate measure to tackle a flood-like situation. The motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and other transport officials have also been asked to keep an eye on vehicular communication in flood prone areas.

Besides, officials have been asked to depute mobile teams to keep close watch on vulnerable river and canal embankments, ensure satellite phone service, availability of emergency equipment, evacuation plan for low lying areas, ensure readiness of country boats, motorised boats, generators, cyclone shelters etc, the SRC office further stated.

In the meanwhile, chief engineer of Water Resource Department, Kulamani Biswal informed that Collectors of Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur district have been asked to alert the people about the situation and shift those living near the river embankment to safer places.