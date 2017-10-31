Odisha govt issues list of nominated persons for Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh SDC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today issued a list of nominated persons for establishment of Special Development Councils (SDC) in tribal dominated Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts in the State.

Earlier Naveen Patnaik had appointed chairpersons of SDC of four tribal dominated districts.

Antaryami Gomango was appointed Chairman of SDC in Gajapati district while Santosh Amat was entitled as the chairman of the SDC in Sundargarh district.

While Jagannath Nendruka was given the charge of chairperson of SDC in Rayagada district, Dr Devasish Marandi has been appointed as the chairman of SDC in Mayurbhanj district.

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangapur are the nine districts, where the tribal comprise more than 50 per cent of the total population of the districts, will have the councils.

Earlier, the state government had nominated Kumulu Jani S/O late Guru Jani of Village – Bijapur of Koraput District, as the chairperson for the special development council, Koraput.

The Council’s major objectivess would be the Conservation and propagation of tribal culture, recognition of indigenous knowledge system of the tribals, documentation of tribal culture, tradition and practices, identification of tribal resources, organizing exposure visit, promotion of tribal language and dialects, area/culture specific development interventions, said the official notification.

The state government would provide Rs 1.5 crore as grant-in-aid to each block of the nine districts which is over and above the funds allotted under different schemes. A total of Rs 175.50 crores will be spent per annum through these councils.

Headquarters of the each of the special development council shall be at the district headquarters.

Each council will have a chairperson who is a luminary person of tribal community resident of the district to be nominated by the state government. Chairperson of the council will be given status of a minister of state. Besides, it will have a vice-chairperson and three members from among the tribal communities. Collector of the district would be the chief executive officer of the council.

Except the district collector, other members of the council shall hold office for a term of two years.

Here is the list of nominated persons for Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts’ SDC