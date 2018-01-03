Odisha Govt issues deadline for road repair

Bhubaneswar: Following steep rise in road mishaps in the State, Odisha Government on Wednesday issued a deadline for urgent repair of bad roads.

It has been instructed to complete the road repair works in the next three months and an intensive traffic awareness campaign will be launched across the State.

The traffic volunteer system will be implemented in four cities of the state – Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Balasore.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the State Secretariat today.

The engineering department has been asked to complete the repair of roads across the State by 5 March, informed source.

A special campaign will also be undertaken to create awareness among drivers and supporting staff of trucks and buses, informed Transport Commissioner, Madhusudan Padhi said after the meeting.

In view of rising number of accidents on National Highways passing through urban areas, the government decided to strictly enforce the traffic regulations.

The State road agencies have also been directed to share their design on connecting approach road with NH and such designs will be made as per the direction of NH authorities, he added.