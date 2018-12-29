Odisha govt inks pact for Smart LED Street Lights in ULBs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday signed a tripartite agreement for installation of Smart LED Street Lights in all the 113 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Niranjan Pujari.

As per the agreement, the areas under the ULBs which are still left out of streetlight coverage will be covered with Smart LED Lights under the Greenfield Smart-LED street light project.

Under the project, a total of 61,079 LED bulbs will be installed at an estimated cost of Rs 269.83 crores. The project will be implemented on PPP mode.

Three private agencies—M/s Surya Roshni Limited, M/s Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited and Ws Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Private Limited—have been selected for implementation of the project.

The streetlights will be professionally managed and energy efficient Smart LED street lights will be installed in all the uncovered areas of 113 ULBs for an initial period of seven years.