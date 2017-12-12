Headlines

Odisha Govt identifies land for Sand Art Park in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sand Art Park

Puri: In a bid to promote sand art, Odisha Government on Tuesday identified land to set up the State’s first ‘Sand Art Park’ in Puri district.

Odisha Tourism Secretary Mona Sharma, Puri District Collector Arvind Agarwal and senior officials of Tourism department finalised the land for the project near Banki muhan beach in the city after visiting the spot.

Tourism Department will maintain the park. There will be a workshop centre, where training on sand art will be provided with space for permanent display of sand arts featuring different kinds of sand sculptures throughout the year to attract more tourists from around the world, said Puri district collector.

Famous sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik was also present on the occasion.

