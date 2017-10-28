Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000

Bhubaneswar: A day after agitating Gram Rozgar Sevaks (GRSs) were beaten black and blue by police personnel here, the Odisha government on Saturday hiked their wages by Rs 2,000.

State Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy announced the pay hike of the GRS today. With this hike, the GRS will get a monthly salary of Rs 7,000 along with other incentives.

The Gram Rozgar Sevaks had launched an agitation demanding hike of monthly salary and regularize their appointment.

However, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today lashed out at the BJD government for resorting to lathi charge on sevaks.