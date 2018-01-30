Odisha Govt hikes bus fares

Bhubaneswar: Following the increase of oil prices, Odisha Government on Tuesday increased bus fares across all categories under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

While the fares of ordinary and express buses were hiked by 2 paisa per km, the fare of deluxe and AC deluxe buses were increased by 4 paisa per km.

With the implementation of the increased fare, the travelers of ordinary buses will now have to pay 67 paisa per km against 65 paisa. Likewise, the commuters traveling in express buses have to pay 70 paisa per km instead of 68 paisa.

Similarly, the deluxe category buses will now charge 95 paisa per km which was 91 paisa earlier. The AC Deluxe buses will charge Rs 1.17 paisa instead of the existing Rs 1.13 paisa per km.