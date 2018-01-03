Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes bus fare

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bus fare

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today hiked bus fares under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

While the fares of ordinary and express category buses were hiked by 1 paisa per km, fares of deluxe and AC deluxe category buses hiked by 2 paisa per km.

With implementation of the increased fare, the fare for ordinary buses rose to 65 paisa per km as against 64 paise per km and the fare for express buses increased to 68 paisa from 67 paisa per km.

Similarly, deluxe category buses will now charge 91 paisa per km which was 89 paisa earlier.

AC Deluxe buses will charge Rs 1.13 paisa instead of the existing Rs 1.11 paisa per km.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.1K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
viral video viral video
842
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top