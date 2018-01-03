Odisha Govt hikes bus fare

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today hiked bus fares under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism.

While the fares of ordinary and express category buses were hiked by 1 paisa per km, fares of deluxe and AC deluxe category buses hiked by 2 paisa per km.

With implementation of the increased fare, the fare for ordinary buses rose to 65 paisa per km as against 64 paise per km and the fare for express buses increased to 68 paisa from 67 paisa per km.

Similarly, deluxe category buses will now charge 91 paisa per km which was 89 paisa earlier.

AC Deluxe buses will charge Rs 1.13 paisa instead of the existing Rs 1.11 paisa per km.