Odisha govt forms search committee for Lokayukta appointment

Bhubaneswar: In compliance with the directive of the Supreme Court, the Odisha government on Monday constituted a seven-member search committee for appointment of Lokayukta.

The search committee was formed at a high-level meeting of the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Guest House here.

The seven-member committee will be headed by the retired Judge of the Supreme Court and former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Amitava Roy.

The other members of the committee are IAS officer Sanjiv Hota, former Odisha DGP Gopal Nanda, former IAS officer Dr. RN Bohidar, Dr. Bidhu Bhusan Samal, Prof Snigdha Patnaik of XIMB and Vice Chancellor of National Law University, Bangalore, Dr. Venkata Rao Rambhatla.

Convenor of Lokayukta selection committee, Ashok Meena informed that the search committee will recommend names for the Lokayukta appointment within a month.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lokayukta Bill was passed in the Odisha Assembly on February 14, 2014. The apex court on July 10, this year had directed the state government to complete the process for appointment of the Lokayukta within two months.

The SC, in October, had rejected Odisha’s plea seeking an additional three months’ time for the appointment of the Lokayukta.

The leader of Opposition, Narasingha Mishra stated that once the search committee recommends the name, the Lokayukta panel with a chairman and five other members will be finalised.