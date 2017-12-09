Odisha Govt files affidavit in SC on Mahanadi Tribunal issue

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that the Centre has provided misleading information on the ongoing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi river water.

The State Government made the move after the Centre submitted an affidavit in the apex court stating that there is no need to constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the water dispute as Odisha Government did not provide any data or evidence in support of its stance.

In its 60-page affidavit, Odisha Government reportedly maintained that the Centre had earlier committed that a decision on setting up a tribunal would be taken before November 19 but failed to do so thereby violating the provisions of Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

The State Government had moved the Supreme Court on the issue and the counsel for the Centre had informed that on the last hearing held on October 9 that a decision on the tribunal will be taken before November 19, 2017.