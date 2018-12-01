Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in IAS cadre

By pragativadinewsservice
four officers get new assignments
16

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre, giving new assignments to four senior officers.

As per a government notification, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary to Finance Department, has been posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.

Ashok KK Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer, currently posted as the Principal Secretary of General Administration & Public Grievance (GA & PG) Department and also holding additional charge of Special Secretary of Finance Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of Finance Department.

Similarly, Additional Secretary of P & C Department, Debendra Kumar Jena, has been posted as the Managing Director of Odisha State Cooperative Bank Ltd, Bhubaneswar replacing Girish SN. Girish SN has been posted as Special Secretary of GA & PG Department.

pragativadinewsservice
