Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in IAS cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre, giving new assignments to three senior officials.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, 1992-batch IAS officer Chandra Sekhar Kumar, currently posed as the principal secretary to revenue and disaster management department, has been appointed as the chairman of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, 1993 batch IAS officer who is posted as the principal secretary to excise department, has been appointed principal secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management department.

Similarly, 1999 batch IAS officer Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, currently posted as special secretary to agriculture and farmers’ empowerment department, will take charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Science & Technology department.