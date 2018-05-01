Odisha Govt effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Tuesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the State with transfer of 10 IAS and OAS officers for administrative requirements.

While G V V Sharma (IAS), Assitional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department has been posted as Member, Board of Revenue, Cuttack, Dr Mona Sharma (IAS), Principal Secretary T&C (Tourism) Department has been posted Principal Secretary RD Department.

Similarly, Bishnupada Sethi (IAS), Commi-cum-Secretary, RD Department transferred as Commi-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner & MD OSDMA.

Vishal Kumar Dev (IAS), Commi-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Department has been given additional charge of Tourism Department.

Purissotam Sahoo (IAS), Additional Secretary, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department was posted as Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

Goswami Golam Debta (IAS), Additional Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department has been given the charge of I G R Odisha with additional charge of Secretary, Board of Revenue, Cuttack.

V Jaya Kumar (IAS), Joint Secretary, Water Resources Department was posted as Joint Secretary P & C Department.

Yeddula Vijay (IAS), Sub-Collector, Dharmagarh has been posted as Under Secretary, Home Department.

Besides, Niranjan Nayak (OAS), MD Civuil Supplies Corporation, transferred as MD, OLIC, Bhubaneswar and Saroj Samal (OAS) (SAG) MD, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation transferred as Civil Supplies Corporation with additional charge of MD, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.