Odisha govt destroying evidence in Kunduli case: Dharmendra

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday made scathing attack on the Odisha government alleging that it was trying to destroy evidence in the gang rape and subsequent suicide of the Class-IX girl in Kunduli area of Koraput district.

While addressing a press meet at Odisha BJP headquarters office, Pradhan said, “The Odisha government has failed to give justice to the minor girl. It is trying to destroy the evidence in the gang rape and suicide incident.”

The state police, at the behest of Odisha government, is destroying all evidences in the Kunduli case including the suicide note, he added.

Claiming that the state government was fully responsible for the suicide of the rape victim, the Union Minister reiterated his demand of CBI inquiry into the alleged gang rape and suicide of the minor girl.

The Union Minister also asked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to break his silence over the matter within 24 hours. Besides, he sought Patnaik’s resignation alleging that the CM has failed to protect the women and girls of the state.

“Why are you silent (Chief Minister) on the issue even after 100 days passed? We want a reply from you over the incident,” Pradhan said.

However, the ruling BJD refuted all his allegations and said that BJP has raised the issue only to manipulate the voter during the Bijepur by-election which is slated to be held on February 24.

“BJP is in power at the Centre, so they are free to start an independent inquiry at the Home Ministry level,” BJD Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb said.

The State Government has already constituted a judicial inquiry into the case. If the BJP is suspecting the inquiry by a sitting judge, it means they do not have faith in the country’s judicial system, Deb added.