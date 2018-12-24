Odisha govt declares 67576.94 hectares in 3 dists as drought-hit

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared three districts—Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sambalpur—as drought affected.

A total area of 67576.94 hectares in 1729 villages under 360 GPs of 21 Blocks and 45 wards of six ULBs in these three districts have been declared as drought hit on the basis of field verification report received from the collectors.

Having taken into account the condition as arising from dry spell, poor crop conditions, ascertained the distress situation that is likely to develop in the area affected by these conditions through sample field verification and on the basis of reports available from the Collectors of Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sambalpur, the State Government declared drought of moderate/severe nature in an additional area of 67576.94 hectares in 1729 villages under 360 Gram panchayats of 21 Blocks and 45 wards of 6 ULBs in 3 districts, a statement issued by special relief commissioner (SRC) said.

According to the statement, 12950.48 hactares of crops have been affected in 491 villages of 137 gram panchyats in seven block of Kalahandi district, 37566.80 hactares in 574 villages of 126 GPs under five block in Nuapada district and 16959.66 hactares in 664 villages of 97 GPs in nine blocks of Sambalpur district.

The State Government has directed the Collectors of the concerned districts to undertake relief measures in the affected areas, the statement added.