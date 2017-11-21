PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Odisha govt decides to seek GI tag for 'Jagannath Rasagola'

Bhubaneswar: In a new development to Rasagola controversy, the Odisha government today decided to apply for Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Jagannath Rasagola’ instead of ‘Odishara Rasagola’.

After taking the views of legal experts and various stakeholders on the issue, the director of industries has recommended the MSME department to file for a GI tag for ‘Jagannath Rasagola’.

In a letter to MSME Secretary LN Gupta, Director of Industries, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, wrote unless it can be established Rasagolas from Odisha have certain unique qualities, characteristics and reputation essentially it is associated with state of Odisha, the chances of successfully registering Odishara Rasagola as a GI are not very bright.

Following which it has recommended the state to apply for a GI tag for Jagannath Rasagola going by its age-old exclusive identity and also being a prime ritual of the Jagannath culture of Odisha.

He also suggested that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) or even the Servitors’ Association can file for the GI tag on behalf of the state.

