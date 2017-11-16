Odisha Govt cancels weekend holidays of agriculture, revenue field officers

Bhubaneswar: The State Government today cancelled the upcoming weekend holidays of field officers of agriculture and revenue departments working in 15 rain-hit districts.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered cancellation of Saturday and Sunday holidays of field officers of agriculture and revenue departments working in 15 rain-affected districts in the state.”

“The field officers are also asked to visit the rain-hit crops and provide possible assistance to the farmers”, he said adding that the decision was taken after a meeting with Collectors of the concerned districts.

The officials are asked to submit a detailed report of crop loss from their respective areas and the state government will take steps accordingly, the Chief Secretary added.