Headlines

Odisha Govt cancels weekend holidays of agriculture, revenue field officers

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
holidays

Bhubaneswar: The State Government today cancelled the upcoming weekend holidays of field officers of agriculture and revenue departments working in 15 rain-hit districts.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered cancellation of Saturday and Sunday holidays of field officers of agriculture and revenue departments working in 15 rain-affected districts in the state.”

“The field officers are also asked to visit the rain-hit crops and provide possible assistance to the farmers”, he said adding that the decision was taken after a meeting with Collectors of the concerned districts.

The officials are asked to submit a detailed report of crop loss from their respective areas and the state government will take steps accordingly, the Chief Secretary added.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
3.8K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Viral video Viral video
3.4K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
sex sex
1.6K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top