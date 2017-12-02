Odisha Govt to bear medical cost of Nayagarh’s newborn conjoined twins

Cuttack: Extending its support to the parents of the new born conjoined twins of Nayagarh district, Odisha Government on Saturday announced that it would bear medical espenses of the twins joined at stomach.

“The Odisha Government will bear medical cost of Nayagarh twins joined at stomach and provision of treatment outside state to be made if required”, said Health Minister Pratap Jena after reviewing their health condition at Sishu Bhawan.

“A 12-member team of doctors will be formed for the treatment of the newly born twins and experts will be called if required. The state government will provide all sorts of help for the treatment of the kids,” Jena added.

Meanwhile, father of the twins, Kishor Kumar Dutta, who had urged the state government for providing financial aid for the treatment, expressed his gratitude to Jena and said that the twins will be named as Ganga and Jamuna.

Notably, the conjoined twin girls were born to Kishor Kumar Dutta and Sumitra Dutta of Pancharidamanapur under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district last night in a private hospital. The duo was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later on, they were further shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack as their health condition was not good.

This incident happens to be the second case of conjoined twins born in Odisha after Jaga and Kalia.