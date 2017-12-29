Odisha Govt asks engg colleges for action plans

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has asked the engineering colleges to prepare action plans to implement the Union HRD Ministry’s decision for making three internships mandatory for students during the course from next academic session.

Following a high-level meeting chaired by the Union HRD Additional Secretary on December 15, the State Skill Development and Technical Education department directed the authorities of all engineering colleges to finalise their action plans by selecting the industrial institutions by January 30. As per the move, the engineering college authorities would ensure that the students take part in the digital programming competition ‘Smart India Hackathon 2018′, a unique initiative by the Union HRD Ministry.

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) authorities have been asked to make a calendar for coaching the students aiming that at least 25 per cent students clear the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The students and faculties of all the Government engineering colleges would be asked for the registration compulsorily under the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) and the National Knowledge Network (NKN).

In July, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had made an announcement in the Lok Sabha that the engineering students across the country would have to undergo at least three mandatory internships during their course from this academic year.

The decision has been made for improving the students’ employability prospects. It would be the responsibility of the colleges to ensure internships for students.