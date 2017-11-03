Odisha govt asks 8 district collectors to submit report on crop loss

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Thursday asked the Collectors of eight districts to submit reports on the quantum of crop loss within two days as farmers in different areas set fire to their farm fields after failing to save their crop from pest attack.

Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued the direction after a farmer in Bargarh district allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday for crop loss due to pest attack. Reports of farmers setting their fields on fire have been received from Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rayagada and Ganjam districts.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout said the State Government is prepared to provide assistance to the affected farmers under the State Disaster Fund. The farmers sustaining more than 33 per cent crop loss will be provided assistance, he said.

The Odisha Government asked the Collectors of Bargarh, Balangir, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sonepur to submit reports on the quantum of crop loss due to the pest attack.

The Collectors were asked to submit reports along with detailed information about the area under crop loss to the extent of 33 per cent and above to the department within two days.