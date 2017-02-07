Odisha Govt approves proposal for Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has approved the proposal for hosting the 14th Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 at Bhubaneswar.

A discussion on the proposal and the event was held today at the Secretariat here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

The event is planned to be scheduled from November 28 to December 16, minutes of the meeting noted.

Speaking to media persons Padhi urged to make the event a world class and successful one adding that the state government would make all arrangements for the same. He further advised to showcase the state’s tourism, culture and sports potential during the three week extravaganza.

This is the third time that the prestigious international event is being organised in the country with Odisha getting first chance to host this historic cup.

The sports event which will be played during a period of three weeks will bring things into full swing for nearly one and half month.

As many as 1000 players from 16 nations will participate in the world biggest hockey platform. The winners of 5 continental championships like Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania along with 10 highest placed teams of the Semi Finals of Hockey World Legaue-2017 will also join the event.