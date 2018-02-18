Headlines

Odisha Govt appoints 5 new IPS officers as SDPO

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IPS officers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Saturday appointed five new Odisha-cadre IPS officers into the state police force following their completion of training as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

As per a notification issued by State Home Department these officers of 2015-batch would get appointment as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Padmini Sahoo has been posted as SDPO, Berhampur while Sarvana Vivek M has become the new SDPO of Malkangiri. Similarly, three other IPS offciers who got appointed are Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu (SDPO, Baliguda in Kandhamal), Pratyush Diwakar (SDPO, Jeypore in Koraput) and Rahul Jain (SDPO, Barbil in Keonjhar).

