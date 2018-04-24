Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Following intense heat wave conditions across the State, the Odisha Government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all government and private schools from April 25.

The School and Mass Education Department has issued a notification in this regard.

The temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in more than 10 districts in the State for the last one week, following which the government announced the summer vacation for all government and private schools in advance for the safety of the children.

The department in its earlier notification on March 9 had announced the commencement of morning schools across the state from April 2 and summer vacation beginning from May 4.

However, taking the intense heat wave condition into consideration, it announced summer vacation 10 days before its earlier announcement.