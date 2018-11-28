Odisha Govt Announces Ex-Gratia Benefits For School Teachers, Employees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced ex-gratia benefits for teachers and employees of non-government aided high schools and upper primary schools.

As per a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department, the government has declared a financial benefit in shape of ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in case of death and Rs 1.5 lakh in case of permanent incapacitation in favour of teaching and non-teaching employees of non-government aided high schools and upper primary schools.

The benefit will be extended to the staff of Sanskrit Tols and Madrasas as well.

The announcement will come into effect retrospectively from June 1, 2016, for the non-government aided high schools and upper primary schools covered under grant-in-aid order, 2013 and grant-in-aid order, 2017, the notification read.