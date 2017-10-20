PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Odisha Governor says he is fine, denies heart attack rumour

Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor SC Jamir today cleared the air by stating that he is fine and had visited Apollo Hospital just for a normal checkup; denying media reports that he was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack.

“It is unfortunate that a misinformation is doing rounds on media that I had a heart attack,” the governor said.

The Raj Bhavan also cleared that the Governor was fine and had been to the hospital for the regular checkup.

Yesterday, media reported that Jamir had been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, after he complained of chest pain.

Cardiac specialist of the Apollo Hospital Dr PK Sahu had informed that the health condition of the Governor was stable, he was kept under observation.

