Odisha Governor S C Jamir admitted to Apollo hospital

Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor S C Jamir has been admitted to Apollo hospital here today after he complained of severe chest pain, informed Dr P K Sahoo, Cardiologist of Apollo hospital.

“He is under observation and currently stable”, said Sahoo.

88-year-old Jamir felt uneasy as he suffered the cardiac problem and was rushed to the hospital.

Jamir has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha since March 2013.

He has served as the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Governor of Maharashtra, Governor of Gujarat and Governor of Goa before assuming the office here.

