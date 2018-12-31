Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal visits Puri Srimandir 

By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal
Puri: Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal visited the Srimandir in Puri on Monday and paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath on the New Year’s eve.

According to reports, Lal reached Srimandir at around 2 pm amidst tight security. A huge crowd was also seen at the temple to welcome the Governor.

The Srimandir Niti (ritual) Administrator Biswajit Biswal and Sub-Collector Bhabatarana Sahu welcomed the Odisha Governor at the 12th Century shrine’s Lions’ Gate.

While he offered prayer to the Holy Trinity, he also prayed near the other deities on the temple premises.

