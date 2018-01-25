Odisha Governor to decorate 44 police personnel on Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: A total of 44 personnel of the Odisha Police will be awarded with medals in different categories on the occasion of the Republic Day this year.
According to an official release issued by the Odisha Police, the police personnel will be decorated by Governor SC Jamir in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
While Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, Addl SP, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar, will receive President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on this occasion, Inspector Seema Rekha Panda, Havildars Bimal Kumar Tarang and Arun Kumar Panda of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) will get the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Police training.
Besides, 15 police personnel including three senior IPS officers- Yatindra Koyal, Satyabrata Bhoi, and Sanjeev Arora will get Governor’s Medal for the year 2017.
While Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 8 personnel, Police Medals for Gallantry will be awarded to 17 personnel
Below is the list of nominated police personnel for receiving medals in different categories:
POLICE MEDAL FOR GALLANTRY
- Bhabani Pradhan, Havildar, Rourkela
- Kiran Kumar, Subedar, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Manoranjan Nayak, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Uday Sankar Patra, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Dhaneswar Muduli, Constable, Koraput
- Tunu Sahoo, Sergeant, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Premananda Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Mahadev Gahir, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Hemanta Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Bikash Patra, Sub-Inspector, Now Accounts Officer, Kalahandi
- Raj Kishore Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
- Hrushikesh Jal, Constable, Bolangir
- Ram Chandra Hembram, Sepoy, OSAP 8th Bn., Chatrapur
- Samanta Majhi, Constable, OSAP 1st (S.S) Bn., Sambalpur
- Smt. Pusan Mandarin Soren, W/o- Late Constable Suresh Chandra Hembram
- Santanu Kumar Pradhan, Sergeant, Kalahandi
- Amit Kumar Biswal, Havildar, OSAP 1st (SS)Bn., Sambalpur
PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE
- Shri Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, Addl. S.P., Spl. Branch, Bhubaneswar
POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE
- Shri Kartikeswar Samal, Addl. S.P., S.I.W, Bhubaneswar
- Shri Kishore Kumar Dongayat, A.I.G of Police (Personnel) Odisha, Cuttack
- Shri Naresh Kumar Patel, Asst. Commandant, Security Wing, BBSR
- Shri Bijay Kishore Dash, Sub-Inspector, Rourkela
- Mohammad Sabir, Havildar, UPD, Bhubaneswar
- Shri Goutam Charan Swain, Havildar, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar
- Shri Sagar Charan Guia, Constable, Mayurbhanj
- Smt. Sanjukta Pattanaik, Constable, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division
UNION HOME MINISTER’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE IN POLICE TRAINING
- Ms. Seemarekha Panda, Inspector, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar
- Shri Bimal Kumar Tamang, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar
- Shri Arun Kumar Panda, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar
Governor’s Medal-2017
- Shri Yatindra Koyal, IPS
D.I.G. of Police, NCR, Talcher.
- Shri Satyabrata Bhoi, IPS
DCP, UPD, Bhubaneswar.
- Shri Sanjeev Arora, IPS
Superintendent of Police, Sambalpur
- Shri Ajay Kumar Padhi, OAPS
Dy. Commdt. SOG, Bhubaneswar
- Shri Aswini Kumar Mohanty, OPS-I
A.I.G. of Police, Vigilance, Cuttack.
- Shri Suresh Kumar Bal
Inspector of Police,SIW, Bhubaneswar.
- Shri Himansu Bhusan Swain,
Inspector of Police,UPD, Bhubaneswar.
- Shri K Benugopal Acharya,
Inspector of Police, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.
- Shri Ashok Kumar Brahma,
Dy. Subedar, SOG, Bhubaneswar.
- Shri Gokulananda Nalia
SI of Police, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.
- Shri Chittaranjan Nayak
ASI of Police, Commissionerate Hdqrs., Bhubaneswar.
- Shri Manoranjan Samal,
ASI of Police,Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.
- Shri Satyabadi Mallick
Constable,UPTTI, Bhubaneswar.
- Smt. Kalyani Badhei,
WC/428, Bargarh.
- Shri Fakir Mohan Sahu
Asst. Driver/115, OSAP 8th Bn., Chhatrapur.