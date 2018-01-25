Odisha Governor to decorate 44 police personnel on Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: A total of 44 personnel of the Odisha Police will be awarded with medals in different categories on the occasion of the Republic Day this year.

According to an official release issued by the Odisha Police, the police personnel will be decorated by Governor SC Jamir in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, Addl SP, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar, will receive President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on this occasion, Inspector Seema Rekha Panda, Havildars Bimal Kumar Tarang and Arun Kumar Panda of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) will get the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Police training.

Besides, 15 police personnel including three senior IPS officers- Yatindra Koyal, Satyabrata Bhoi, and Sanjeev Arora will get Governor’s Medal for the year 2017.

While Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 8 personnel, Police Medals for Gallantry will be awarded to 17 personnel

Below is the list of nominated police personnel for receiving medals in different categories:

POLICE MEDAL FOR GALLANTRY

Bhabani Pradhan, Havildar, Rourkela Kiran Kumar, Subedar, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Manoranjan Nayak, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Uday Sankar Patra, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Dhaneswar Muduli, Constable, Koraput Tunu Sahoo, Sergeant, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Premananda Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Mahadev Gahir, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Hemanta Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Bikash Patra, Sub-Inspector, Now Accounts Officer, Kalahandi Raj Kishore Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar Hrushikesh Jal, Constable, Bolangir Ram Chandra Hembram, Sepoy, OSAP 8th Bn., Chatrapur Samanta Majhi, Constable, OSAP 1st (S.S) Bn., Sambalpur Smt. Pusan Mandarin Soren, W/o- Late Constable Suresh Chandra Hembram Santanu Kumar Pradhan, Sergeant, Kalahandi Amit Kumar Biswal, Havildar, OSAP 1st (SS)Bn., Sambalpur

PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

Shri Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, Addl. S.P., Spl. Branch, Bhubaneswar

POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE

Shri Kartikeswar Samal, Addl. S.P., S.I.W, Bhubaneswar Shri Kishore Kumar Dongayat, A.I.G of Police (Personnel) Odisha, Cuttack Shri Naresh Kumar Patel, Asst. Commandant, Security Wing, BBSR Shri Bijay Kishore Dash, Sub-Inspector, Rourkela Mohammad Sabir, Havildar, UPD, Bhubaneswar Shri Goutam Charan Swain, Havildar, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar Shri Sagar Charan Guia, Constable, Mayurbhanj Smt. Sanjukta Pattanaik, Constable, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division

UNION HOME MINISTER’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE IN POLICE TRAINING

Ms. Seemarekha Panda, Inspector, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar Shri Bimal Kumar Tamang, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar Shri Arun Kumar Panda, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar

Governor’s Medal-2017

Shri Yatindra Koyal, IPS

D.I.G. of Police, NCR, Talcher.

Shri Satyabrata Bhoi, IPS

DCP, UPD, Bhubaneswar.

Shri Sanjeev Arora, IPS

Superintendent of Police, Sambalpur

Shri Ajay Kumar Padhi, OAPS

Dy. Commdt. SOG, Bhubaneswar

Shri Aswini Kumar Mohanty, OPS-I

A.I.G. of Police, Vigilance, Cuttack.

Shri Suresh Kumar Bal

Inspector of Police,SIW, Bhubaneswar.

Shri Himansu Bhusan Swain,

Inspector of Police,UPD, Bhubaneswar.

Shri K Benugopal Acharya,

Inspector of Police, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Shri Ashok Kumar Brahma,

Dy. Subedar, SOG, Bhubaneswar.

Shri Gokulananda Nalia

SI of Police, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.

Shri Chittaranjan Nayak

ASI of Police, Commissionerate Hdqrs., Bhubaneswar.

Shri Manoranjan Samal,

ASI of Police,Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.

Shri Satyabadi Mallick

Constable,UPTTI, Bhubaneswar.

Smt. Kalyani Badhei,

WC/428, Bargarh.

Shri Fakir Mohan Sahu

Asst. Driver/115, OSAP 8th Bn., Chhatrapur.