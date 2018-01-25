Headlines

Odisha Governor to decorate 44 police personnel on Republic Day

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: A total of 44 personnel of the Odisha Police will be awarded with medals in different categories on the occasion of the Republic Day this year.

According to an official release issued by the Odisha Police, the police personnel will be decorated by Governor SC Jamir in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, Addl SP, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar, will receive President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on this occasion, Inspector Seema Rekha Panda, Havildars Bimal Kumar Tarang and Arun Kumar Panda of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) will get the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Police training.

Besides, 15 police personnel including three senior IPS officers- Yatindra Koyal, Satyabrata Bhoi, and Sanjeev Arora will get Governor’s Medal for the year 2017.

While Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 8 personnel, Police Medals for Gallantry will be awarded to 17 personnel

Below is the list of nominated police personnel for receiving medals in different categories:

POLICE MEDAL FOR GALLANTRY

  1. Bhabani Pradhan, Havildar, Rourkela
  2. Kiran Kumar, Subedar, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  3. Manoranjan Nayak, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  4. Uday Sankar Patra, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  5. Dhaneswar Muduli, Constable, Koraput
  6. Tunu Sahoo, Sergeant, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  7. Premananda Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  8. Mahadev Gahir, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  9. Hemanta Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  10. Bikash Patra, Sub-Inspector, Now Accounts Officer, Kalahandi
  11. Raj Kishore Pradhan, Constable, S.O.G, Bhubaneswar
  12. Hrushikesh Jal, Constable, Bolangir
  13. Ram Chandra Hembram, Sepoy, OSAP 8th Bn., Chatrapur
  14. Samanta Majhi, Constable, OSAP 1st (S.S) Bn., Sambalpur
  15. Smt. Pusan Mandarin Soren, W/o- Late Constable Suresh Chandra Hembram
  16. Santanu Kumar Pradhan, Sergeant, Kalahandi
  17. Amit Kumar Biswal, Havildar, OSAP 1st (SS)Bn., Sambalpur

PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

  1. Shri Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, Addl. S.P., Spl. Branch, Bhubaneswar

POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE

  1. Shri Kartikeswar Samal, Addl. S.P., S.I.W, Bhubaneswar
  2. Shri Kishore Kumar Dongayat, A.I.G of Police (Personnel) Odisha, Cuttack
  3. Shri Naresh Kumar Patel, Asst. Commandant, Security Wing, BBSR
  4. Shri Bijay Kishore Dash, Sub-Inspector, Rourkela
  5. Mohammad Sabir, Havildar, UPD, Bhubaneswar
  6. Shri Goutam Charan Swain, Havildar, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar
  7. Shri Sagar Charan Guia, Constable, Mayurbhanj
  8. Smt. Sanjukta Pattanaik, Constable, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division

 

UNION HOME MINISTER’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE IN POLICE TRAINING

  1. Ms. Seemarekha Panda, Inspector, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar
  2. Shri Bimal Kumar Tamang, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar
  3. Shri Arun Kumar Panda, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar

Governor’s Medal-2017

  1. Shri Yatindra Koyal, IPS

D.I.G. of Police, NCR, Talcher.

  1. Shri Satyabrata Bhoi, IPS

DCP, UPD, Bhubaneswar.

  1. Shri Sanjeev Arora, IPS

Superintendent of Police, Sambalpur

  1. Shri Ajay Kumar Padhi, OAPS

Dy. Commdt. SOG, Bhubaneswar

  1. Shri Aswini Kumar Mohanty, OPS-I

A.I.G. of Police, Vigilance, Cuttack.

  1. Shri Suresh Kumar Bal

Inspector of Police,SIW, Bhubaneswar.

  1. Shri Himansu Bhusan Swain,

Inspector of Police,UPD, Bhubaneswar.

  1. Shri K Benugopal Acharya,

Inspector of Police, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

  1. Shri Ashok Kumar Brahma,

Dy. Subedar, SOG, Bhubaneswar.

  1. Shri Gokulananda Nalia

SI of Police, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.

  1. Shri Chittaranjan Nayak

ASI of Police, Commissionerate Hdqrs., Bhubaneswar.

  1. Shri Manoranjan Samal,

ASI of Police,Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack.

  1. Shri Satyabadi Mallick

Constable,UPTTI, Bhubaneswar.

  1. Smt. Kalyani Badhei,

WC/428, Bargarh.

  1. Shri Fakir Mohan Sahu

Asst. Driver/115, OSAP 8th Bn., Chhatrapur.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
3.5K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
1.5K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Pankaj Mahanta and Mamata Dalai get National Bravery Award 2017
To Top