Odisha Government aims to train 10,000 youths

The state government is all set to impart entrepreneurship training to at least 10,000 youths in this fiscal. This has been decided at a high-level meeting chaired by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Prafulla Samal on Saturday.

Samal, who took over as the MSME Minister recently, said his department would lay emphasis on entrepreneurship development as it will help to generate both employment and revenue.

More than 9.65 lakh youths registered with various employment exchanges of the state government were waiting for job by end of 2016. By December 31, more than 1.6 lakh graduates, 14,353 postgraduates, 42,434 trained youths remained jobless, said a departmental source. Maximum job aspirants were intermediate (3,35,395), followed by matriculates (2,31,857).

The state government, hence, took up the initiative to address the issue. The Institute of Entrepreneurship Development, MSME directorate, district industries centres and the Coir Board will organise the training programme.

