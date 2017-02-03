Odisha go down to Bengal

Kolkata: After winning consecutive matches in the Zonal League of the Sayed Mustaq Ali Interstate T20 Cricket Tournament played at Eden gardens in Kolkata, Odisha went down to Bengal on Friday by 24 runs and slipped to third position in the points table.
Chasing 145 runs target set by Bengal, Odisha were bundled out for 121 in 18.4 overs. Debutant opener Devendra Kunwar couldn’t open his account, as he got out on the first ball of the innings. By the end of 9th over Odisha were 5 down with 39 runs on the board. Other opener Paresh patel made 4 while Anurag Sarangi scored 7. All-rounder Abhilash mallick who got a promotion in batting order could make only 1 while captain Biplab Samantray faced two balls to score a naught. Aanother debutant Subhransu Senapati made the highest score of the innings, 41 off 45 balls.
Lower order batsmen tried their best, but it was not enough. Abhishek Yadav made 23 off 18, Deepak Behera 10 off 8, Suryakant Pradhan 14 off 5 balls and Basant Mohanty scored 19 off 13. For Bengal Sayan Ghosh took 3 wickets while Pragyan Ojha scalped 2.
Asked to bat first Bengal had a steady start before they started losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle. With well-made 33 from opener Shreevats Goswami, 32 from Pramod Chandila and late assaults from Writtick Chatterjee (33 off 22) and Kanishk Seth (22 off 11) the neighbours reached 145 by the end of the stipulated 20 overs. For ODisha Deepak Behera, basant mohanty and Paresh patel bagged 2 wickets each.
In the next match Odisha have to defeat second placed Assam that has same 4 points, to progress to the knock outs.