Odisha gets Rs 5,252 crore allocation for railways

Bhubaneswar: Union government on Tuesday allocated Rs 5,252 crore for the railway infrastructure development in Odisha in the Union Budget 2018-19, an additional Rs 150 crore compared to last year’s allocation Rs 5102 crore.

On January 17, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had put forth a proposal regarding railway projects worth about Rs 6500 crores for the state in the Union Budget.

Naveen had demanded metro rail lines for the Twin Cities of the state, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

This apart, Patnaik had demanded six rail lines for Brahmapur-Phulbani-Sambalpur, Bargarh-Nuapara via Padmapur, Bhadrachalam-Malkangiri, Talcher-Gopalpur, Gopalpur-Sangapur road and Lanjigarh-Talcher.

The proposal had also included introduction of a new train by the name Bakshi Jagabandhu Express to commemorate the sacrifice by Bakshi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.

Naveen had also requested for the introduction of DEMU/MEMU services in Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Rourkela, Cuttack-Paradip-Brahmapur-Balasore corridor and Rourkela-Keonjhar via Barbil.

He also urged for initiating the ‘East Coast dedicated freight corridor’ from Kharagpur to Vijaywada and ‘East-West dedicated freight corridor’ from Jharsuguda to Bilaspur to ensure seamless movement of freight between the upcoming ports (Kirtania, Chudamani, Dhamra, Astarang and Gopalpur) on the Odisha coast including the major port at Paradip and the vast northern and central hinterlands of India.