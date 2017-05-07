Odisha to get 100 more Chilika Fresh outlets

Bhubaneswar: The State Government is all set to open 100 new Chilika Fresh outlets across the state within 6 months. This has been informed by the Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Fisheries & Animal Resources Development minister Pradeep Maharathy on Saturday.

“In view of establishing the new Chilika Fresh stores, 42 places in 20 districts have already been marked while for the rest 58 outlets, places are yet to be finalized shortly”, said the Minister after a review meeting held here.

“The state had produced 4.8 lakh metric tonnes of fishery products in 2015-16, while the production inclined to 6.06 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17. The department has set a target to achieve 9.6 lakh metric tonnes of production by 2019,” he added.

However, the first outlet of Chilika Fresh was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Siripur Square near OUAT on September 26, 2014.