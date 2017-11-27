Odisha Fire officers hold conference at state capital

Bhubaneswar: A one-day conference of senior fire officers of the state held today in the conference hall of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy here.

Around 60 fire personnel from all over the state along with senior officers of the Fire Directorate attended the conference which was inaugurated by DG of Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence BK Sharma. The function was presided over by Home Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The conference basically intended to sensitize senior fire officers of the state about various provisions of Odisha Fire Safety and Fire Prevention Rules, 2017 which came into force on October 4.

The conference also aimed to streamline the system of issuance of Fire Safety Certificates to the convenience of members of general public without compromising the indispensability of adequate fire safety measures on the part of owners of buildings and premises.

Apart from this, the conference also dealt with various administrative issues like vacancies, position of vehicles and equipments in order to make fire stations an effective institution not only of fire safety but also of disaster preparedness.