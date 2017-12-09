Odisha farmers heave sigh of relief as depression over Bay of Bengal weakens

Bhubaneswar: In a major sigh of relief for Odisha farmers, the depression over Bay of Bengal has gradually weakened and the intensity of rainfall reduced in the state thereby setting aside the possibility of crop loss.

However, the rain has damaged paddy crops those were not yet harvested in several parts of the state.

The deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

“The system is very likely to move north-northeastwards along and off Odisha coast towards West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast. It is very likely to maintain its intensity during 24 hours and weaken gradually into a well-marked low during subsequent 12 hours,” said an IMD bulletin.

It said rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in the coastal and at one or two places in the interior districts of Odisha during next 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar met centre director Sarat Chandra Sahu said rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in the coastal region and at one or two places in the interior districts.

He, however, said the intensity of rain is gradually receding.