Odisha expresses concern over unsecured coastline

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday expressed concern over the state’s unsecured coastline due to shortage of personnel and infrastructure.

In a videoconferencing with the Union Home Secretary, Odisha’s Home Secretary Asit Tripathy and other officials informed the Centre that it has established 18 marine police stations but these are not yet fully functional due to shortage of patrolling boats and lack of manpower to run the police stations efficiently.

Presently, there are 15 boats for patrolling the State’s 480-km-long coastline out of which 13 are in a working condition.

Tripathy said the Centre has been asked for 40 more boats for patrolling purposes. Presently, there are only 700 personnel while 1,400 are required to man the marine police stations. Besides, the Centre was asked to share the recurring expenses like fuel for the boats.

As there is no training centre for training the Marine police stations personnel, they are being trained at the Indian Navy’s facility at Chilika. However, as operating in water is different from land, the personnel needs to be trained and a training facility is needed in the time, said DGP RP Sharma.