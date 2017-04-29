Odisha to export vegetables to Malaysia from September

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is all set to export six of the vegetables produced in the state to Malaysia from September this year. All preparations have been done for the exporting of freshly grown vegetables produced by organic farming.

OUAT vice chancellor Prof Surendranath Pashupalak informed that this project has been taken up the varsity.

The State government has already completed talks with Central Government’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (APICOL). Vegetables like lady’s finger, brinjal and drumsticks will be exported in first phase while green chillies, bottle gourd and bitter gourd will be consigned in the second phase to Malaysia, Pashupalak said.

However, the State Government has provided a financial support of Rs 3 crore to OUAT for executing the project.

“Currently, the state government is earning revenue of Rs 2 crore per year from export of vegetables. With this boost to the export of agricultural products of Odisha, the government expects to generate Rs 20 crore per year by exporting vegetables to Malaysia,” said Pashupalak.