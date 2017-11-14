Headlines

Odisha to establish 250 SC & ST hostels in six months

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is all set to establish 250 new hostels for SC & ST students within a year, informed state’s SC & ST Welfare Minister Ramesh Majhi on Monday.

Reviewing the matter of Scheduled Caste (SC) & Scheduled Tribe (ST) hostels, Majhi said that 250 new hostels will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 187 crore within one year.

“A review meeting was held by the SC & ST Department on the existing infrastructures which are under the EMRS, KMRS, Anwesha and Akhankya Yojnas. As many as 250 hostels have been sanctioned under Anwesa Yojna in the financial year 2017-18, in which Standard I and II students of the schools will stay there,” the Minister said.

“Tender process has also been started in different places and the buildings will be completed within six months. The SC & ST students will stay there and study in nearby English medium schools. Rs 187.50 crore has sanctioned for those new buildings,” he further stated.

The Minister also stated that the state government will set up 6 more hostels under Akhankya Yojnas.

The Minister further informed that 14 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 10 Kalinga Model Residential Schools will be built to provide education to the Navodaya students. The state government will construct the Kalinga Model Residential Schools for the first time.

 

