Odisha effects minor reshuffle in OFS cadre, transfers district level officers

Bhubaneswar: The State Government today effected a reshuffle in the OFS cadre. As per a government release, Pramod Kumar Behera has been posted as DCCT, Cuttack-1, City Circle, Cuttack.

Piyush Kanta Pani replaced Dhirendra Kumar Parida after being appointed as the DCCT, Cuttack-1 East Circle, Cuttack and Bijaya Kumar Mangaraj was posted against a vacant post as Treasury Officer, Special Treasury, Jajpur Road, Jajpur.

According to the notification, Nelson Lakra replaced Piyush Kanta Pani as the DCCT, Puri Circle, Puri, while Purna Chandra Jena replaced Pramod Kumar Behera after being appointed as DCCT, Jajpur Road, Jajpur and Prakash Kumar Mishra was given the charge of DCCT, Angul Circle, Angul.

Besides, Ratikanta Mohapatra was posted as DCCT, Sambalpur-1 Circle, Sambalpur against a vacancy, however Sanjib Kumar Singh replaced Purna Chandra Jena as the Treasury Officer of District Treasury, Jagatsinghpur and Ramesh Kumar Patra replaced Benudhar Nayak after given the charge of Chief Audit Officer of Odisha Forest Department, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, OFS officer Benudhar Nayak was appoointed as the Treasury Officer of District Treasury, Jajpur.