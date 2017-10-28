PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Odisha effects major administrative reshuffle; Amarendra Patnaik new CHSE Chairman

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Odisha Government today transferred 17 IAS and 24 OAS officers who are currently posted at various departments.

IAS Debendra Mohapatra who was serving the state government as the Director of Estates at present has been posted as the Excise Commissioner.

Excise Commissioner Pratap Chandra Dash has been transferred and appointed as the new Director of Fisheries.

As per the issued order, IAS Amarendra Kumar Patnaik has been appointed as the Chairman of CHSE.

Similarly, many other officers of IAS and OAS cadre have been transferred as per an order issued by the state government. Below is the list of IAS and OAS officers who have been transferred in the administrative reshuffle.

