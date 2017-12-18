Odisha effects major administrative reshuffle, 17 IAS officers transferred

Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle, the Odisha government today transferred as many as 17 senior IAS officers at the State Secretariat here.

Shalini Pandit, 2001-batch IAS officer who is currently serving as the MD, NHM has been appointed as the Special Project Director, OPEPA with additional charge of RMSA/Adarsh Vidyalaya.

Similarly, Dr Mrinalini Darswal has been transferred as Additional Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.

Archana Patnaik gets new assignment to serve as MD, NHM with additional charge of MD, OSMC Ltd.

Purusottam Sahoo, Additional Secretary to Government, Agriculture & FE Department was appointed as the Additional Secretary to Government, H, T&H Department.

Hari Ballav Mishra, Director, Agriculture and Food Production was posted as the Additional Secretary to Government, H&FW Department with additional charge of Commissioner, Food Safety.

Bureaucrat Tribikram Pradhan, Additional Resident Commissioner to Government of Odisha, New Delhi has been transferred to join as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Odisha.

Premananda Khuntia will join as Additional Secretary to Government, C&T Department.

Md Rashid Khan who is serving as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & Tech Department has to join as Joint Secretary to Government, Science and Technology Department.

Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has been transferred as on appointment to IAS, Joint Secretary to Chief Minister of Odisha.

Ranjan Kumar Dash, Collector of Jajpur distrcit, has to join as on appointment IAS and continue as such.

Similarly, Sangramjit Nayak, Director, Municipal Administration, H & UD Department has been posted as Director, Municipal Administration with additional charge of Mission Director, Swachha Bharat Mission (Urban).

Sushanta Mohapatra who is serving as Collector of Cuttack district has to serve as on appointment to IAS, continue as such.

Besides, Biswanath Acharya, Additional Secretary of the state government’s Steel and Mines Department gets new appointment as Joint Secretary to Government, Steel and Mines Department.

Ravindra Pratap Singh, MD, OSMC Ltd has been posted as Director, Agriculture Marketing and Member Secretary, OSAM Board.

IAS Bijay Nayak will serve as the new Director, Culture, Odisha.

Likewise, Dr M Muthukumar, Director, Horticulture has been transferred as Director, Agriculture and Food Production with additional charge of Director, Horticulture.

Prafulla Kumar Rout, Additional Secretary to Government, Finance Department has been posted as Director, Small Savings, Finance Department.