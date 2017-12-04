State at Large

Odisha doctors to wear black badge from 7 dec

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha doctors

Bhubaneswar: Protesting against the recent suspension order on Talcher SDMO and four other doctors in Jajatsinghpur district, doctors will wear black badge from 7 December, informed Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) general secretary Punyasloka Mishra on Monday.

Notably, Health Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday had suspended Talcher Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr Meena Kumari Dwari as well as Dr Mamata Satpathy, Dr Himanshu Sekhar Nanda, Dr Suresh kumar Lenka and Dr Sanjeev Mohapatra , all from Jajatsinghpur district, for failing to discharge their duties properly and alleged negligence in the state government’s Niramaya scheme.

Meanwhile, all the doctors from Jajatsinghpur district and Talcher will wear black badge from 6 December 2017 in this connection, sources said.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
4.3K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
2.2K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odisha conjoined twins Odisha conjoined twins
1.3K
Headlines

After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top