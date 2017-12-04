Odisha doctors to wear black badge from 7 dec

Bhubaneswar: Protesting against the recent suspension order on Talcher SDMO and four other doctors in Jajatsinghpur district, doctors will wear black badge from 7 December, informed Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) general secretary Punyasloka Mishra on Monday.

Notably, Health Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday had suspended Talcher Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr Meena Kumari Dwari as well as Dr Mamata Satpathy, Dr Himanshu Sekhar Nanda, Dr Suresh kumar Lenka and Dr Sanjeev Mohapatra , all from Jajatsinghpur district, for failing to discharge their duties properly and alleged negligence in the state government’s Niramaya scheme.

Meanwhile, all the doctors from Jajatsinghpur district and Talcher will wear black badge from 6 December 2017 in this connection, sources said.