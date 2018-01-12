Odisha DGP unveils Police e-Grievance system in Rourkela, Sundargarh, Keonjhar

Cuttack: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Thursday inaugurated the police ‘e-grievance mechanism’ of Western Range, Rourkela along with Rourkela, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts through videoconferencing at the State Police Headquarters here.

The mechanism was unveiled for redressal of public grievance with a centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System.

‘e-Abhijoga’ has been functioning at the State Level being an integrated Government-to-citizen application system based on web technology working (24×7).

This State Grievance Redressal Portal is used by the CMO, Home Department, Chief Secretary’s Office, DGP’ Office and by all departments. But it was not integrated with police stations of districts.

Now, effort is being made to integrate all police stations of the Western Range to this portal, said Sharma.

Gradually, police stations of all districts would be covered under this mechanism, said he, adding that one can directly lodge grievance to the concerned organisation and it can be interlinked to the police station level.

The e-grievance links are available in the Home Page of the Odisha Police website. In case of any delay, in the processing of the grievance, a citizen can put a reminder for his lodged grievance.

After inclusion of all police stations, it can address the grievances of general public in a much better, faster and effective way, said Sharma.