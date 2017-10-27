Odisha DGP reviews security situation in Malkangiri, Koraput districts

Malkangiri/Koraput: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Thursday visited Malkangiri and Koraput districts to review the security situation in the districts.

Sharma visited BSF camp at Badapada, a cutoff area of Malkangiri and reviewed the security and anti-Maoist operation in the area. He also interacted with the officer of DVF and SOG here. He emphasized on the proper coordination between central forces and state police in the mission.

At Koraput, Sharma reviewed the security situation of the districts coming under South Western Range in the office of DIG (SWR). He also interacted with officers of Central Forces stationed there. In both of the meetings, Sharma stressed on the proper coordination and intelligence sharing between central forces and state police.